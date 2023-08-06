Solid Power (SLDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Solid Power has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 137.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 million. On average, analysts expect Solid Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SLDP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. Solid Power has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 46.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLDP shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Solid Power from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

