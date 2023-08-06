Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.63-$0.69 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.63-0.69 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,880.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

