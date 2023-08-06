Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

