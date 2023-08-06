Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $405.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 3.63. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

KODK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Michael Sileck purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,384.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

