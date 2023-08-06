Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.
Paltalk Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
