Paltalk (PALT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

Paltalk Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PALT opened at $1.72 on Friday. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paltalk by 40.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the third quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paltalk by 235.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paltalk by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paltalk during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Paltalk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Paltalk

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading

