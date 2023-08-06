Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

RLMD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics



Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Earnings History for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

