Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

RLMD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Cedric O’gorman acquired 10,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $32,184.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

