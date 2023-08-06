Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
RLMD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.
Insider Activity at Relmada Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Relmada Therapeutics
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.