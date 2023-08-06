Hallador Energy (HNRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.45. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HNRG stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $314.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50.
HNRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
