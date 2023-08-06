Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 121 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EGP stock opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

