Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.82.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $1,445,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,256.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

