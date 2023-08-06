nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,978. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.