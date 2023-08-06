Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.55.

EIX opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

