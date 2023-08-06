Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 294 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Voya Financial Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.48 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

