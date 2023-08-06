Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.01 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

