Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,413 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

