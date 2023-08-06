Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 493 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 181,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Webster Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

NYSE:WBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

