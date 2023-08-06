Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,536. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $255.78 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $192.19 and a one year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

