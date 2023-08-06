Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Olin stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

