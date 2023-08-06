Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.22 and last traded at C$13.16. 82,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 129,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGR.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.25 to C$11.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$789.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

