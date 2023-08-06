Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 127 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,001 shares of company stock valued at $676,179 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

