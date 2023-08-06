Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities upgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.74.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.