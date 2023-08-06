Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $158.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $161.16.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.