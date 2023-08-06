Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Gentex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gentex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gentex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 861,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after buying an additional 23,025 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 19.2% during the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 520,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 83,900 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in Gentex by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 253,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.73 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

