Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 22.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,975,000 after buying an additional 63,386 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 209.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $7,972,615. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $197.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

