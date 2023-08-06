Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 882 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $196.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VEEV. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

