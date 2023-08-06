Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,600,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,439,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Asensus Surgical from $1.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,124.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 444.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.