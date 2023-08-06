PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Shares Down 1.9%

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. 33,111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
