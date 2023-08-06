Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Shares Down 0.5%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 45,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,031,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palisade Bio stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.49% of Palisade Bio worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

