Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.