Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

LSPD stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $20,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

