TD Securities Increases Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $50.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $32.75 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.79). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,460,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,784,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,123 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after purchasing an additional 938,006 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.