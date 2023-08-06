Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

Paylocity Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.25 on Friday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.49.

Insider Activity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,063,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,883,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 38.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,990,000 after acquiring an additional 257,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Paylocity by 1,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 177,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

