Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.94.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 84.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 145,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,591,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,061,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,041,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,059,000 after buying an additional 387,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

