Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. Analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $89,990.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 515,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,485 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AvidXchange by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,487,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

See Also

