Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $270.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.96. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,657,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

