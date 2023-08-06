Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

