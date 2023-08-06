Scotiabank Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.27.
Kinross Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
