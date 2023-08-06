TD Cowen Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $90.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.53.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $462,128. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

