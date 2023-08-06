CIBC Increases Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $6.75

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $6.60 to $6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after buying an additional 19,001,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after buying an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

