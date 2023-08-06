GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $77.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

GXO Logistics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GXO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,564,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 268,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

