Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Raised to $23.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATEC. StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Alphatec Trading Down 5.6 %

ATEC opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,767,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,900,959 shares of company stock valued at $28,433,196 in the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphatec by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after acquiring an additional 616,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

