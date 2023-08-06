BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $900.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 145.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $30,731.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,956.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $41,891.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BigCommerce by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BigCommerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

