HC Wainwright Increases Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $115.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $77.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.90. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $6,284,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,651 shares of company stock worth $31,064,713. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.