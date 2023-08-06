Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $135.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after acquiring an additional 489,400 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 380,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Appian by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.