Needham & Company LLC Increases fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $4.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.
fuboTV Stock Performance
Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of fuboTV
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than fuboTV
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.