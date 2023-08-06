Needham & Company LLC Increases fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $4.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.80 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.