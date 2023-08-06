Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.78% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

CYTK stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,953 shares of company stock worth $3,137,901. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

