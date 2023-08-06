Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Raised to $18.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWAN. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -158.09 and a beta of 0.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.