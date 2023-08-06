Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $108,544. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 319,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

