Scotiabank Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $17.81 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $184.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 132.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 377.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at $35,596,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,488,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

