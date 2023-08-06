Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $278,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 914,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,479,000 after purchasing an additional 389,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after buying an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

