Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after buying an additional 1,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 1,387,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,539,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 534,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Medical Properties Trust

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

